Stranger Things season 5 producer Shawn Levy wants to have Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix original’s final season. Currently, the fourth instalment of the teen-supernatural series was released on the streaming channel. It is divided into two volumes, and the first one has hit the screen as of now.

Advertisement

Fans and critics alike have loved season 4 so far, calling it the darkest one yet. Sadie Sink has received the most praise for her acting skills in the latest instalment. A fifth and final season was confirmed by the creators, the Duffer brothers, and now the producer wants the Red Notice actor in it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy have worked several times before. This includes Free Guy and The Adam Project, and are currently working for MCU’s Deadpool 3. Both boast a great work relationship and friendship, which is probably why Levy wants Ryan to be in Stranger Things 5.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn Levy said that he would love to have Ryan in Stranger Things 5. “I want to see a Ryan Reynolds cameo in anything,” the producer said. “The truth is, my career over the past half-decade has been defined by Stranger Things and my collaborations with Ryan, so it would be deeply trippy but satisfying to see my two worlds collide,” he added.

“So, Ryan Reynolds, get ready for season five,” Levy continued. It will be an exciting piece of news for the fans if Reynolds is actually going to star in the final instalment of the series. Meanwhile, a report has come in stating that season 4 volume 1 of the Netflix series has smashed a viewership record.

It has garnered an impressive viewership of 287 million ever since its premiere. We wonder what role Ryan Reynolds would play if Shawn Levy brings him on board for Stranger Things 5. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Top Gun: Maverick Hits $300 Million Mark At Box Office In 4 Days & Tom Cruise Has A Heart Touching Reaction To It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram