Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial will witness the jury resume deliberation today. So far there has been no verdict and everyone including the stars themselves are just waiting for the outcome. It is very well known that the high-profile case has left celebrities divided. The latest personality to share their views is Donald Trump Jr but he’s getting brutally trolled post his tweet. Scroll below for details!

Donald is the eldest child of the 45th president of the United States – Donald Trump. He’s a political activist, businessman, author and former television presenter. He enjoys a whopping 8.3 million following on his Twitter handle. Exactly why his tweet on Johnny vs Amber defamation trial has taken over the internet.

Donald Trump Jr in a tweet shared, “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defence saying she’s great.”

This tweet comes in reference that neither James Franco nor Elon Musk came in favour of Amber Heard and gave their testimony supporting her in the court. On the other hand, Johnny Depp has witnessed Kate Moss along with Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis amongst others in the past come forward and refuse any abuse against them by the Fantastic Beasts actor.

But Amber Heard fans took to the comment section and began circulating old tweets of Donald Trump Jr calling Johnny Depp a ‘left-wing spokesman’. In another tweet dated June 23, 2017, he claimed that the legal team of the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor knew he was abusive towards the Aquaman actress.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Well, Donald Trump Jr seems to have subjected himself to massive backlash.

