Many fans across the globe adore Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, this also includes a thief who once stopped the robbery because of the Pirate. After the actor was dropped from the iconic character due to his ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims, many fans protested. Some even started a few petitions to bring Depp as Sparrow and have around 3 million signatures in one.

During the trial, which had the closing arguments read on 27 May, JD made it clear that he won’t be returning as Jack in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 even if he is offered $300 million, the total sum of what he has earned through the franchise so far.

While that news is upsetting for the fans, we take back in time when Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow helped in stopping a robbery because of that. In 2010, The Sun reported that the Fantastic Beasts actor rescued a friend who was getting mugged in Los Angeles. It was said that the man approached Depp‘s friend and singer Stephen Jones, armed with a broken bottle.

The thief demanded money from Jones, but when he realised it was Johnny Depp who was stopping his friend from getting robbed, the bandit said, “I ain’t stealing from Captain Jack.” After JD intervened, the robber dropped his weapon, and JD offered him some money, along with some advice, “Straighten up your life.”

Meanwhile, as Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in the making, it has made the fans curious if he will be reprising his roles. The producer of the film gave an insight into the matter and said that JD won’t be returning as of now and that his future with the franchise remains undecided.

Even though Johnny Depp may not come back as Captain Jack Sparrow, it was also said that two screenplays are being written for the 6th instalment. One with Margot Robbie in mind and one without her.

