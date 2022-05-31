Tom Cruise is one of the biggest Hollywood stars who likes to live his life on the edge. The actor is famous for doing his own stunts, and his love for flying is unparalleled. Cruise recently lived his dream of being a pilot in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 film Top Gun.

His performance, the stunts, and the overall film is being appreciated and has broken several box office records. It has a near-perfect rating, and reviews are in favour of the movie. As of now, the movie has made $282 million at the global box office, surpassing all its predicted numbers.

We all know by now just how much Tom Cruise loves flying, it can be seen in Top Gun: Maverick. But once curiosity around how good he was in bed arose after Cruise was asked if he is better at flying or s*x. There is no denying that the Hollywood Hunk has been an s*x symbol in the past.

So when host Jay Leno asked the question to Tom Cruise on The Jay Leno Show, the actor blushed. He was joined by his Knight & Day co-star Cameron Diaz. “I know you’re a pilot, what are you better at – flying or s*x?” the host asked. “You know what, I don’t know,” a shy Cruise said. “I try to excel in all areas, and I’ve never been asked for a refund, so I don’t know,” he added.

Cameron Diaz chimed into the conversation and said, “Having s*x with Tom is like…,” “It’s like flying,” the actor shot back. At that time, Cruise had also revealed that he never went to a strip club. Meanwhile, a recent report came in that revealed the F-18 jets flown by the actor in Top Gun: Maverick took Rs. 8 Lakhs per hour to be used.

Moreover, it was revealed that Tom Cruise didn’t have any control over these $70 million worth of jets as he didn’t receive clearance from the US Navy. Read more about that on Koimoi!

