Hollywood star Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance in Sheffield for a special performance alongside Jeff Beck who is currently touring in the UK.

According to ‘Deadline’, Depp and Beck rocked out to their 2020 collaboration ‘Isolation’, a remake of the John Lennon song released in 1970.

The pair also performed covers of Marvin Gay’s ‘What’s Going On’ and Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’. There’s speculation Johnny Depp may also join Beck on his next two tour stops at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

Johnny Depp fans erupted with joy on social media seeing the passionate performers together again, as well as his newly dyed hair that’s much lighter than what he wore during his court appearances.

'isolation' by johnny depp and jeff beck screaming inside pic.twitter.com/QnISINk0R4 — alex / justice for johnny depp (@jdeppfxnn) May 29, 2022

Before becoming an actor, Depp began his career as a musician. He formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015.

Johnny Depp is currently on a break from his high-profile court case against his former wife Amber Heard which is nearing its conclusion as the jury deliberates.

The actor is suing Amber Heard for defamation for $50 million in damages, while the actress is countersuing for double that amount.

The televised case has been ongoing since April 11 with a decision expected as early as Tuesday.

