Ricky Gervais once said how Johnny Depp’s career would be over if people knew him but in a good way. Currently, Depp is making the headline every day after slamming a $50 million defamation case on Amber Heard. After Heard’s claims of Depp being abusive towards her, the actor lost work and reputation.

His deal with Warner Bros and Disney was dropped, ending his roles in the two biggest franchises, Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts. The actor slammed a defamation case on the Aquaman actress, which ended on 27 May. The jury is deliberating over the matter after weeks of testimonies, evidence and more being presented in front of them.

While talking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the comedian Ricky Gervais, famous for his role in The Office UK and After Life, said that JD’s career would be over if people actually knew him. Back in 2011, JD appeared in the comedian’s series Life’s Too Short. Working together made Gervaid realise how humourous Johnny is.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Ricky Gervais talked about that and said, “If people knew what he (Depp) was really like, his career would be over,” “In one scene, I’m sort of helping Warwick get shoved down a toilet, as you do… I’m laughing and Warwick’s laughing and at one point Warwick goes, ‘Look at Johnny!’ I turn around and Johnny Depp is going, ‘You don’t mind if I m*sturbate while you’re doing that?'” Gervais added.

Recently, the comedian faced backlash over his recent stand-up special ‘SuperNature.’ Gervais dove into material about the trans community, which was considered transphobic. Though at the end Ricky gave a full disclosure and said that he supports trans rights, his jokes were taken to be insensitive and offensive.

Ricky Gervais also hit the headlines recently after sharing his opinion on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. The comedian said that he thinks neither of them will win the case. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

