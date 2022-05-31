Has Dwayne Johnson really replaced Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise? Depp’s most notable work is in the Pirates series, and fans have adored his character for years. The actor did really bring out the character in the best way possible.

However, when Amber Heard made claims of facing abuse from JD, the actor lost his role in the franchise. Currently, both are under trial after Johnny slammed a defamation case against Amber over her accusations of defaming him. The closing arguments were made on 27 May, and now the jury is under deliberation.

Rumours are rife that Dwayne Johnson, another Hollywood’s beloved star, may replace Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean. The Rock has the stardom, talent, and charisma to do it, and he is one of the most sought-after actors in Tinseltown, who is receiving one offer after the other.

But is he really taking over Johnny Depp? A sixth Pirates of the Caribbean is in the making, and the producer Jerry Bruckheimer says they are working on two screenplays. One with Margot Robbie kept in mind and one without. Jerry also added that Depp’s return to the franchise is uncertain and said he won’t be reprising his role as Jack Sparrow as of now.

This may give reasons to speculate that The Rock may be considered for the other script Bruckheimer is talking about. However, before this, no other information about him joining the Pirates team had come. Moreover, if there would be any truth behind these rumours it would have been reported on a bigger scale.

Plus, why would the Pirates of the Caribbean mention Margot Robbie‘s name and not Dwayne Johnson if he is really replacing Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow? So, it’s nothing but just a rumour.

