Margot Robbie is one of the most successful and popular actresses in the West. The 30-year-old actress has done some incredible films in her career including Suicide Squad, Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Today, we bring you a throwback of one of her most popular scenes from ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film was directed by pioneer Martin Scorsese and was based on a true story of ‘Wall Street King’ – Jordan Belfort.

The on-screen chemistry between Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio literally stole the show in The Wolf Of Wall Street and fans loved these two. Talking about one of the steamiest scenes in the film with Porter Magazine, the 30-year-old revealed how awkward it was to shoot some of the scenes opposite Leo.

There was a scene in the film where the couple was in the nursery of their baby and Margot who plays the character of Naomi teases Leonardo with a possibility of s*x and says, “Mommy is just so sick and tired of wearing panties.”

Talking about the same with the publication, Margot Robbie said, “It doesn’t come across when you’re watching the movie, but in reality, we’re in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in,” the actress explained, adding, “All men.”

“And for 17 hours I’m pretending to be touching myself. It’s just a very weird thing and you have to bury the embarrassment and absurdity, really deep, and fully commit,” Robbie concluded.

Well, Margot Robbie’s performance in The Wolf Of Wall Street is one of the path-breaking performances of her career.

Director Martin Scorsese left no stones unturned to make this film a commercial hit at the box office. What are your thoughts on Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot’s chemistry in the film? Tell us in the comments below.

