Netflix’s Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 released on Friday (May 28), and we are still not over it that to its twist, turns and shocking death – those who watched it know what I’m talking about. While these recent episodes help satisfy the curiosity of the fans, they are now eager to know what in store in the 6th and final season of the Tom Ellis led show.

As difficult it is for us to bid the show adieu, it’s definitely going to be an even more emotional one for the star cast. In a recent interview, Tom was asked the hardest part of saying goodbye to his character. He was also asked if, over the years, the role had become a friend who he has to say goodbye to now. Read on to know his answers.

In a recent conversation with Collider, Tom Ellis was asked about saying goodbye to his character in Lucifer. Replying to the interviewer, Tom said, “I think it’s still sinking in, at the moment. It’s a bit of a difficult one.” Though he was quick to add, “It also feels like I haven’t left it yet because I’m obviously talking about it now and Season 6 hasn’t come out yet. It still feels alive, in that sense.”

Tom Ellis continued, “But from a work point of view, I’m fully aware of what a unique experience and a unique character Lucifer was and is, and how many different things I was able to do with that one character.”

Praising his character more and talking about missing him in the future, the British star added, “The variety that he allowed me, as a performer, is something that I’m really going to miss. I think I still do it from time to time now, and my children will tell you that I definitely do it, but I slip into Lucifer’s voice quite a lot and will make comments like Lucifer quite a lot.”

Tom Ellis went on to say, “I don’t know if he’ll ever truly leave me, to be honest, but I do need to quiet him down for my next job, so I can just put him to one side. Basically, I need to do another character quite soon just to help me exorcise Lucifer from me. Certainly when we’re shooting, Tom and Lucifer are very, very close to one another, at all times.”

From 1 to 10, how much will you miss Tom Ellis’ Lucifer? For me, it definitely a 15 or 20. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

