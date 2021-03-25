While fans across the globe are excited for Lucifer season 5B to hit Netflix soon, we bring you a story of how the lead actor, Tom Ellis, landed the role. First premiered on Fox on January 25, 2016, the show stars Tom as Lucifer Morningstar aka the devil – a character from Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg’s comic book series The Sandman.

While we can’t think of anyone stepping in Tom’s shoes now, let go back in time and see what the British actor had to say when he got the part.

In a September 2015 interaction with Interview Magazine, Tom Ellis opened up about how he got the much-loved role of Lucifer Morningstar, aka the devil. In the same conversation, he also spoke about not being prepared for the role and how he wasn’t aware that the character was based on Neil Gaiman’s DC Comics.

Talking about landing the coveted role, Tom Ellis told the magazine, “It was one of the few scripts that I read during pilot season this year that, as soon as I read it, I said, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ It was much funnier than anything that I had read.”

The Lucifer star continued, “I met Len Wiseman, who had come on board as the director. It was instantaneous for me from that moment. He made it quite apparent that he wanted me to do it, and I really wanted to do the project, so it was just about getting the studio and everyone on board. That came quite quickly as well.”

Tom Ellis further added, “Pilot season’s such a strange time. You get such a concentrated amount of scripts. A lot of them become white noise after a while. When something really pops, it becomes apparent very quickly. I’m quite instinctive about that.” He continued, “I know, normally by about 10 pages in, whether I want to do something or not.”

Talking about not knowing that his character Lucifer Morningstar was based on Neil Gaiman’s DC Comics, the Brit actor said, “I have to embarrassingly admit, I didn’t know that it was based on a graphic novel until after I got the job and I read it on Deadline. I’m kind of glad I didn’t, because it didn’t affect my choices at first.”

How excited are you for the upcoming season of Lucifer? Do share any theories you have for the Netflix show with us in the comments.

