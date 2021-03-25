FRIENDS is one of the funniest and still-remember sitcoms of the ’90s we all love. From friendship goals to sarcasm and witty comebacks, the shows had it all. The sitcom went off-air in 2004 but gave us some memorable characters like Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).

While all six are unique in their own ways and have made us laugh, today, we will take about the eight times Lisa Kudrow’s character had us in splits. From writing a book on relationships to meeting her to-be-in-laws, being possessed by a client’s spirit and running like the devil is behind you, check out our pick of the funniest moments by this FRIENDS’ character.

When She Wrote A Book

In season 6, Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay decides to write her 15th book while sitting in the cafe with Monica, Chandler and Rachel. While conversing with Monica and Chandler, she reveals that her book is about relationships – the traps, the pitfalls and what not to do.

While she says she’s writing about Marsha and Chester, we know who the book is really about. In fact, the book plays a crucial role in what happens in the latter half of the episode. When Monica and Chandler have their lover’s spat, they turn to their best friends and her newly written novel.

When She Meets Mike’s Parents

Meeting the parents is always a nerve-wracking moment. And for Lisa Kudrow’s character is was more than what most of us have gone through. Phoebe Buffay is weird and not like what people consider ‘normal.’ When she meets Mike Hannigan’s (Paul Rudd) parents, she slips into a sophisticated accent and takes a crash course from Rachel on how to behave.

If these two were funny enough for you to laugh at, this FRIENDS’ character narrating her childhood story will make you roll on the floor with laughter! When she punches Mike’s dad in the stomach and describes how good her boyfriend is in bed to his mother, they are just the cherry on the cake in this video.

When She Changed Her Name To Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock

Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay is a funny character. Over the 10 seasons of FRIENDS, we have seen her introduce herself time and again as Regina Phalange, but in the finale season, she takes it to a whole new level by getting her name changed to Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock.

While she left her friends in splits when she shares it, her hubby Mike Hannigan takes a unique route to get her to change it back. While he makes her introduce him to one of her clients as “Crap Bag,” she later agrees to change her name to Phoebe Buffay-Hammock.

When She Ran Like She Did When She Was A Kid

When Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay joins Rachel Green for her morning run/jog, we never expected that we would be holding our side with laughter. While Rach initially thought it would be as normal as ever, it takes a 360-degree change when she witnesses Phoebe’s crazy running style – wildly and out of control.

While Ms Green even fakes an injury to avoid being seen running with her, this crazy character from FRIENDS gives her advice that changes her views. Phoebe says running like crazy is just like kids do, and it is more fun. We later see Rachel join her in her wild run too.

When She Works At Empire Office Supplies

Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay worked many jobs. From a masseuse to a singer to even an extra on the sets of Days of Our Live, she had done it all. According to me, the funniest one is when she tried to be a sales rep for Empire Office Supplies. She was given the task to call up offices and try to sell toner.

While she makes us laugh from her trial call and asking what is toner, she has us in splits as she tries to talk her first client out from committing suicide. As serious as the issue is, we couldn’t help but be in splits.

When She Calls A Customer Service In Utah

Phoebe Buffay being Phoebe Buffay spends 48 hours on a call to speak to a customer service rep. While she misses out on a play, she spends her time ‘fruitfully’ by switching everything from Monica’s room to Rachel’s and vice-versa. Her struggle to put on her sweater is hilarious!

Adding more fun to this situation is when she tells everyone that it is an 801 number which she assumes is a toll-free number. It’s only after this that she realizes that it is a long-distance, not toll-free call, to Utah. Making us fall on the floor with laughter is when she tries putting the phone down only to break it and then have a fuming Monica close to her.

When She Was Possessed By The Spirit Of A Dead Client

In season 2, Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay has a senior client (80+) pass away on the massage table while receiving a service she paid for. While cleansing her aura post her demise, Pheobe believes the spirit of the deceased has entered her. When she shares this news with her friends, we see them take a step back in fear of the news being true.

While ‘possessed’ by the elderly patient’s spirit, she goes on a complete crazy speer by acting like an old person, among other things. She also reaches out to her late patient’s husband to know if she had any unfulfilled desires because of which she hasn’t crossed over. It was damn hilarious!

When She Plays At Monica’s Restaurant

When Monica becomes the head chef at Javu, she excitedly tells her friends that there is a line out of the door. Taking this as an opportunity, Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay steps in to help her friend and begins performing some of her best tracks at the entrance.

It’s only after a patron complains that Monica heads outside to shoo her away. Trying to match the post crowd visiting the restaurant, she too slips into some fabulous black-tie attire. When finally told not to sing at Monica’s workplace by the head chef, we see a funny banter between the friends who were once ex-roommates.

Which is the funniest Phoebe Buffay moment, according to you in FRIENDS? Do let us know in the comments.

