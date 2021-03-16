When we talk FRIENDS, hand down the funniest of the sextet is Chandler Bing. The first words we hear Matthew Perry’s character say in the much-loved series is when he question Monica Geller about the guys she’s going out with. The moment we heard him say, “So does he have a hump? A hump and a hairpiece?” we knew we were in for a treat.

Advertisement

Over the course of 10 seasons, Chandler has given us way too many moments that have had us in splits. In fact, there was not a single time he didn’t get us chuckling at least thrice in every episode. Today, we bring you the 8 time – trust me, you have no idea how difficult this was – he got us laughing the most.

Advertisement

His interactions with Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Pheobe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) has always left us with more than just a broad smile. His sarcasm has, at times, acted like our shield when we need strong but funny comebacks. So now, sit back and enjoy some of Chandler Bing’s most amusing moments from FRIENDS.

When The Sextet Watch The Prom Video

While this episode has funny scenes – like almost all the flashback episodes – it was also slightly emotional. But let talk about Chandler Bing’s and his sarcasm at the moment. Seeing a really fat Monica all ser to head out for her prom, we hear Joey say, “Some girl ate Monica!” Replying to which, she says, “Shut up, the camera adds 10 pounds”

Matthew Perry’s character then pipes and leave us all catching our stomachs as he says, “Ah. So how many cameras are actually on you?”

When He Asks Ross If He’s Married To Any Of The Other Friends

After getting married for the third time, Ross isn’t ready to get a divorce again and keep the news of not getting an annulment under wraps. When Rachel gets to know she is still married to her ex, she tells all her friends about it. Defending himself, Ross says, “It wasn’t my best decision, but I couldn’t face another failed marriage.”

To this, Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing replied, “At what point did you think this was a successful marrige?” He, later on, adds, “Ross, just for my own peace of mind, you’re not married to any more of us – are you?”

When He & Joey Go To Meet Ben

When the duo head to the hospital to meet a just born Ben, they have no idea which kid he is, so they decide to flip for it. While one kid is wearing duck onesies, the other has a clown one leading to a hilarious interaction between the roommates. When the coin flips to head, Matthew Perry’s character says, “We have to assign heads to something!” Replying to this, Joey says, “Ducks is heads because ducks have heads.”

Chandler Bing, has us rolling on the floor as he says, “What kind of scary-ass clowns came to your birthday?”

When His Diamond Shoes Were too Tight

What do you do when your best friend is in a dilemma like Ross was? Well, if you are anything like Chandler Bing, we are sure t=you will show them how fortunate they are. When Ross deals with a crisis of two women loving him, Matthew Perry’s character has a sarcasm filled answer.

He says, “I know. This must be so hard. “Oh, no. Two women love me. They’re both gorgeous and sexy. My wallet’s too small for my 50s, and my diamond shoes are too tight.” Well, while it got us laughing, it also did help take Ross’ mind off his problem for a moment.

Knock Knock Jokes

We all know one or the other ‘Knock Knock’ joke. And this time, Chandler delivers it to the door itself. Frustrated that Monica found another funny, we hear him say, “Funniest guy she’s ever met! I’m funny, right? What do you know, you’re a door. You just like knock-knock jokes.”

While he bursts out laughing in the building corridor, we later compose himself as he says, “Save it for inside!” He may have control, but we keep laughing for quite some time more.

www-dot-ha-ha-not-so-much-dot-com

Chandler is a funny guy, and there is no denying that even if he doesn’t believe it himself at times. In this instance, that took place soon after the knock-knock one, Matthew Perry’s character tells Monica, “So if your maître d’friend has any funny Oklahoma jokes tell him to e-mail me at www-dot-ha-ha-not-so-much-dot-com.”

While Monica pacifies him and he’s confident in himself again, for us, you are always the funniest!

When Joey’s Stack Includes A Pack Of Condoms

Following Ross taking Rachel’s name during his wedding to Emily, Joey prepares for a rainy day and stacks up on food, crosswords and condoms in Monica’s room. Seeing the protection box in the bag, Matthew Perry’s character says, “Condoms?” To which Joey replied, “You don’t know how long we’re gonna be in here! We may have to re-populate the earth.”

Being as sarcastic as he usually is, Chandler Bing leaves us in splits as he says, “And condoms are the way to do that.”

When He Answered “Pivot” With “Shut Up!”

As hilarious as this scene is, thanks to Ross being a miser and not wanting to pay for a delivery, Chandler shines in it when he snaps back at Ross. Only to later ask him what he was trying to convey. When Ross picks up a new couch, he enlists the help of Chandler and Rachel to take it to his flat, only for them to fail miserably despite Ross having a plan.

While Ross keeps screaming “Pivot. Pivot. Pivot” asking his friends to turns, a frustrated Chandler replied with a, “Shut Up! Shut Up! Shut Up!” PS: Who was funnier here among them?

Which moment of Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing did you find the funniest in the 10 seasons? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: The Big Bang Theory: Here’s Why The Show Ran For A Long Time According To Jim Parsons AKA Sheldon Cooper

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube