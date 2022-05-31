George RR Martin has given Television one of its biggest shows in Game Of Thrones. The author of the Song Of Ice & Fire has created something so unique that even after an eight-season successful shows, the studio has managed to churn out multiple spin-offs and even have more work from the author included in it. But while his prolific works speak for themselves, Martin has never minced his words or held back from saying something he wants to. Now he is comparing his Red Wedding to Star Wars.

Advertisement

The Star Wars saga is the original boom of cinematic brilliance in Hollywood. The franchise walks shoulder to shoulder with Game Of Thrones and the fandoms even crossover at many points. Martin in his latest conversation has now decided to compare the two in regards to the deaths.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. George RR Martin is now talking about how the two shows treat death in their material. The writer says his Red Wedding is more impactful than any death in the entire Star Wars series. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, George RR Martin said, “Star Wars kills more characters than I do! In the very first Star Wars movie they blow up the entire planet of Alderaan, which has, like, 20 billion people on it, and they’re all dead. But you know what? Nobody cares. Everybody on Alderaan is dead. Oh, OK. But we don’t know the people on Alderaan. We don’t feel their deaths. It’s just a statistic. If you’re going to write about death, you should feel it.”

The Red Wedding from Game Of Thrones season 3 changed the course of the show and people realised that this isn’t a celebration of the staple heroes. “In our entertainment, television, film, books, over the centuries as it’s evolved, death is often treated very cavalierly” George RR Martin explains. “Somebody is dead, we’ve got a mystery, and the detective has to figure out who did it. We never consider who the corpse is, or what his life was like…what it’s going to be like without him. If I’m going to write a death scene… I want to make the reader feel it… People felt that death.”

Talking about the impact of Red Wedding on the viewers and readers alike, George RR Martin concluded, “It’s a horrible chapter, and it upsets people. It makes people angry, it makes people sad. People throw the book against the wall or into the fireplace. When it was on TV, it had the same effect on tens of thousands, if not millions, of people. To my mind, that’s good. We’re talking about death here!”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Top Gun: Maverick: Jon Hamm Feels The Film’s Casting Is Profound History, Says “It Was A Bucket List Dream Come True”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram