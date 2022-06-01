Could Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson reunite for another movie? Director David Cronenberg has an idea, but he thinks it won’t be easy to get them together. It’s been a decade since Stewart and Pattinson starred in the fifth and final film of the Twilight saga. The two, who met on the set of the teen-vampire movie, had an instant connection.

Robsten dated for a while, but their relationship ended after the Spencer actress cheated on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. This caused a rift between Kristen and Robert. Since then, the two haven’t worked together. But now, could that be changing?

While talking to World of Reel, director David Cronenberg, who is working on ‘Crimes of the Future’ with Kristen Stewart revealed that it was Robert Pattinson who introduced the actress to him. The Batman star has worked with him on ‘Cosmopolis’ and ‘Maps to the Stars.’ David said that he is interested in getting the two back to the screen after having a chance to work with both of them.

“I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together,” David Cronenberg said. “I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie, however, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship, and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them,” David continued while talking about working with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

“So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now,” the director added. It was previously revealed that while making Twilight, the former couple was advised against getting into a relationship.

However, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart went against that and dated each other until things went sour. However, they are now said to be on good terms, focusing on their career and new relationships. Could their fans get to see them in the same frame again?

