Netflix is all set to release the news episodes of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 this Friday, May 27. With just 4 days until it hits the OTT platform, a few lucky people have got a chance to watch episodes 1-7 and they have taken to social media to review and share what they think of it.

Taking Twitter by storm, these lucky viewers from across the globe have praised the series starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and more. So what are their exact words for the series? Well, scroll down and have a read.

Reviewing the soon to release Stranger Things 4, one netizen tweeted, “Stranger Things Season 4 Top Reviews States : This Season Is DARK… DARKER… DARKEST!!!” A user, by the name of Justin Lawrence, wrote, “#StrangerThings4 Vol. 1 is HUGE! The sheer scale of this season’s production is outstanding. Everything is elevated with stakes that feel darker and more mature for #StrangerThings to set up what promises to be an EPIC finale.”

Another Twitterati, named Saloni Gajjar, reviewed Stranger Things 4 writing, “my #StrangerThings4 review: there are lots of great thrills—the show is embracing horror like never before—and some terrific performances (Sadie Sink is MVP) but the story gets lost in its lengthy runtime.” Another, who was impressed by the series’ villain, wrote “I’ve seen #StrangerThings4 Volume 1 & my biggest takeaway? It is about time we had a proper villain. This villain is something fascinating and frightening and makes all previous villains obsolete”

One fan noted, “#StrangerThings4 is a masterpiece of storytelling that sets the stage for an epic pay off” Another added, “Believe it or not, #StrangerThings4 is actually good. Like so good I thoroughly enjoyed all seven of those very long episodes in Vol. 1.” “Was able to see #StrangerThings4 Vol 1 and it doesn’t disappoint. Love love love where they’re steering the final season. Full review coming soon!” another added.

How excited are you to catch Stranger Things 4 this Friday on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

