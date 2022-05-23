Johnny Depp Supporters Star #MenToo Debate In The Light Of The Amber Heard Case
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Case Has Garnered Huge Traction ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Wikimedia )

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial has attracted attention from people all across the globe. Several people have been glued to the screen as history unfolds in front of their eyes. It all started after Heard made accusations of violence against JD. It led to the actor losing roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, the Fantastic Beast franchise, and more.

Advertisement

Depp slammed a $50 million defamation case against the Aquaman actress, which went to court in April. Many details regarding their relationship have been revealed, and many people have taken the stand to testify for and against JD and Amber. The whole world is divided, with most of them siding with the actor.

Advertisement

This high-profile case has ignited a serious debate about men vs women and the disparity in justice delivered when the latter is the abuser. Netizens have been trending #MenToo as a reference to #MeToo, where women, especially from the entertainment industry, stood up to speak about the harassment they have faced.

“No one believes AH including her fans, PR, lawyers but they are stuck with her.. they know how damaged she is but they cannot admit it .. they have no choice so now her PR is playing dirt at all levels #JusticeForJohnnydepp #MenToo #AmberIsALiar,” tweeted one user, siding with Johnny Depp in the Amber Heard case.

“Female abusers now being referred to as “imperfect victims” is the most offensive bullsh*t I’ve seen across this trial tbh. #MenToo,” said another. Check out more reactions here:

Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of hitting her on several occasions, s*xual harassment, verbal abuse, and more. However, JD has denied all the claims each time. It is also said that it was Heard who hit the actor, but while talking on the stand recently, the actress said it was self-defense.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Prepares Fans For The Trailer Release; Says, “It’s Gonna Blow Your Mind”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out