Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial has attracted attention from people all across the globe. Several people have been glued to the screen as history unfolds in front of their eyes. It all started after Heard made accusations of violence against JD. It led to the actor losing roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, the Fantastic Beast franchise, and more.

Depp slammed a $50 million defamation case against the Aquaman actress, which went to court in April. Many details regarding their relationship have been revealed, and many people have taken the stand to testify for and against JD and Amber. The whole world is divided, with most of them siding with the actor.

This high-profile case has ignited a serious debate about men vs women and the disparity in justice delivered when the latter is the abuser. Netizens have been trending #MenToo as a reference to #MeToo, where women, especially from the entertainment industry, stood up to speak about the harassment they have faced.

“No one believes AH including her fans, PR, lawyers but they are stuck with her.. they know how damaged she is but they cannot admit it .. they have no choice so now her PR is playing dirt at all levels #JusticeForJohnnydepp #MenToo #AmberIsALiar,” tweeted one user, siding with Johnny Depp in the Amber Heard case.

“Female abusers now being referred to as “imperfect victims” is the most offensive bullsh*t I’ve seen across this trial tbh. #MenToo,” said another. Check out more reactions here:

Even if you don’t care about the #DeppHeardTrial , you need to care about what she has done to the #MenToo victims. I have a daughter and a son. People are people, I’m a proud WOMAN SAYING I BELIEVE A MAN, JOHNNY DEPP I BELIEVE YOU. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE doesn’t just happen to women — Jackee H. (@h_jackee14) May 23, 2022

The default setting in our society is that men are the abusers and women are the victims. And for men, it’s guilty until proven innocent. Both sides of the story need to be heard before believing one side over the other and casting judgment. #MenToo — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 22, 2022

Is it #TimesUp for #MeToo? Is it time for #MenToo? A female abuser is a criminal, not an “imperfect victim.” A woman who makes a false allegation is a criminal, not an “imperfect victim.” Demonizing all men as bad was never the solution ~ it was always the problem. #MenToo — Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ (@ellisgreg) May 22, 2022

I stand in support women- and every man. Men watching this trial with baited hope, who I was DM'd by, men in tears bc their hopes of being recognized. Men who miss their children bc their Amber Heard falsely accused them. If you can't support them, you are the problem. #MenToo — Femme (@FemCondition) May 22, 2022

If this trial has shown us anything, it’s how much a Man has to fight to prove his innocence. Women only have to say “he did this to me” and it’s over for him, that’s really scary. JD has to win this for change. #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #DeppVsHeard #MenToo #JohnnyDepp — Joesph Antonio (@Ainokea81) May 22, 2022

Those who "#IStandWithAmberHeard" are sexist individuals who believe that men can't be victims of domestic violence. Amber Heard is an abuser period, Johnny Depp is a victim. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #MenToo — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 (RP) (@CrowOfAugustine) May 22, 2022

Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of hitting her on several occasions, s*xual harassment, verbal abuse, and more. However, JD has denied all the claims each time. It is also said that it was Heard who hit the actor, but while talking on the stand recently, the actress said it was self-defense.

