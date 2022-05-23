The past week came in with blazingly good news for the fans of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, who got to know that the Marvel bosses are planning to make a series out of the character on Disney+. As per confirmed sources of a few portals the studio has already given a green signal to reprising Cox’s ‘very good lawyer’ after the acquisition from Netflix. The Marvel studios are giving him a new life and that has now become one of the most anticipated things amongst the fans. But seems like not everyone is entirely happy.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home happened to be the project where fans unexpectedly got to know that Charlie Cox is reprising Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is now with Disney post the acquisition. The speculations were at rising that the studio has a glorious future planned for the actor and his character.

Advertisement

Last week, many portals reported that Daredevil will return with a show on Disney+ under the MCU umbrella and will star Charlie Cox in the lead. The show is being developed by Matt Corman and Chris Ord. But before this, the show has 3 successful seasons with Netflix, and the news of it now has left a bittersweet feeling with showrunner Steven DeKnight. Read on to know more.

Daredevil (Netflix) showrunner Steven DeKnight answered many fan questions on Twitter. The filmmaker was asked by a fan about his reaction to the news of Matt and Chris being the showrunners and him being not included. “Bittersweet,” DeKnight wrote. “But all I want is [a] great Daredevil show I can watch with the rest of the fans!”

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige is celebrating Charlie’s entry into the MCU. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend while talking about Cox’s future as Matt Murdock. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

How excited are you about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’s Will Poulter Had No Idea He Was Auditioning For Adam Warlock, Says He Has No Idea About His Future In MCU

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram