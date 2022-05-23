Tom Cruise reveals that he dresses up in disguise and sneaks into theaters to watch every new movie. His latest film Top Gun: Maverick is about to hit the theatres on 27 May, but it has already been screened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a 2-minute long-standing ovation.

Recently, Cruise also spoke about landing the role in the film and called it life-changing. The actor revealed that it was his dream of either becoming a pilot or an actor, and starring in the Top Gun sequel makes both possible.

While talking about the actor, Tom Cruise is going around for press conferences before the big release of Top Gun: Maverick. Talking with Vulture, the Mission Impossible actor revealed that he tries to sneak into the theater to see every new movie that comes out. “I put on my cap, and I sit in the audience,” Tom said.

A theatrical experience for each film is one of a kind and considering just how big of a star Tom Cruise is, it is understandable that he would sneak into one. Not only does he enjoy watching films there, but he prefers the releases of his movies on the big screen rather than the OTT platforms.

As per one report, Tom had never toyed around with the idea of an online release of Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise had said that OTT was never an option for his films, despite the recent one facing a delay of almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many movies have had a hybrid or just an online release because of the lockdown.

Now, Top Gun: Maverick is about to be released. After that, Tom Cruise fans await the premiere of his highly-awaited and anticipated Mission Impossible 7 & 8.

