Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally have their dream wedding in Italy. Just a week ago, the newlyweds got officially married in a courtroom in Santa Barbara with just a small number of close ones present along with security. Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father were the witnesses to the nuptials.

It was said that before tying the knot at the fairytale wedding in Italy, Kravis had to be legally married. A month before the Santa Barbara nuptials, the couple had an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas. It had an Elvis impersonator performing the ceremony.

Now, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have got their chance to have a dream-like wedding in Italy. As per People, the newlyweds tied the knot at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino. They were surrounded by their closest friends and family. The couple also hosted a reception at a nearby 16th-century castle, Castello Brown.

Along with Travis Barker’s family, Kourtney Kardashian’s Kar-Jenner sisters flew across the ocean to witness their eldest sister getting married for the first time. Kourtney’s kids were also a part of the ceremony. However, her ex-Scott Disick was missing. The Poosh founder looked magical in a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and cathedral-length veil. While Travis looked dashing in a suit.

Just after saying “I do,” a series of photos of Kravis were shared on social media. Even her sisters, including Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, poster their outfits for the fairytale-like wedding. Both Kourt and Travis captioned their photos with “happily ever after” and “Mr. and Mrs. Barker.”

Just before the wedding, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were seen sharing a smooch on a boat and relaxing in the sun. Recently, in one of The Kardashians episodes, Kourtney’s kids, Penelope and Reign hilariously protested the two making out all the time. Click here to read about it.

