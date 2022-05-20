Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may not care about their endless PDA, but Kourt’s kids do. The couple recently got married officially in a Santa Barbara courthouse. A month before that, Kravis held an unofficial ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel with an Elvis impersonator conducting it.

Now, the two are legally married and are gearing up for the big fat Italian wedding. It is said that the ceremony will be covered in the new reality show, The Kardashians. For the nuptials in the courthouse, Kourtney’s grandmother MJ and Travis’ father was the witness. The Poosh founder wore a white dress cut short at the knees with a veil, and Barker was in a tux.

The newly married couples are now facing objections from Kourtney Kardashian’s children over this PDA. In the recent The Kardashians episode, Kourt’s daughter Penelope and the younger son, Reign, hilariously protested Travis Barker and their mom smooching. “Mom! No k*ssing,” Penelope said. “Just one,” Kourtney replied while embracing Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter firmly said, “No.” Travis Barker added, “Sorry.” Later in the episode, Reign complained about their PDA. “I’m gonna die, eww guys,” he said. “Can you guys not k*ss in French again? Can you guys please not French k*ss?” Kourt’s son added. “No French k*ssing, baby,” Barker said to Kardashian.

Meanwhile, the couple is interested in expanding their family. Previously they revealed opting for the IVF process. However, Kourtney shared that “egg retrieval didn’t go the way that we would’ve hoped.” But both of them remain hopeful.

Meanwhile, a report claims that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick wasn’t aware that she would be legally marrying Travis Barker. He is upset to find the news through social media and his friends. Moreover, it is said that he won’t be attending the Italian wedding. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

