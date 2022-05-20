BTS is undoubtedly one of the biggest boy bands in the world and their popularity seems to be increasing with every passing release. They have been all over social media lately, mainly after their massive win at BMAs this year. If you are a fan of the septet, you are probably already aware of how creative ARMYs can get with the boys’ goofiness. An Indian ARMY recently decided to give Jin a Garba twist with Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been in the news for their next album which is all set to release in June this month. The boys have been quite active on social media lately and looks like ARMYs are also having the time of their life with frequent interactions with their idols. There have also been rumours about a world tour but there is no confirmation from BigHit yet.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, ARMYs decided to create a mashup with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dayaben and the oldest of BTS, Jin and it is sure to leave you rolling on the floor laughing. Remember the scene from TMKOC where Dayaben does a short Garba routine while hilariously singing Chogada? If that wasn’t funny enough, a fan added a clip of Jin doing something that looks like Garba.

The clip is originally from Run BTS from one of the episodes where the boys took over the kitchen. If you are a fan of the band, you know how funny their content gets, that, topped up with Dayaben’s magic, is simply hilarious. Here’s a look at the viral video.

What do you think about BTS X Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah mashup? Let us know in the comments below!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Chris Pratt Once Spoke On The Issue Of Women Seen As S*x Objects & Gave A ‘Solution’ For It: “Objectify Men Just As Much”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram