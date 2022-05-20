Chris Pratt has had his fair share of controversial moments in the past. The actor has been labelled as the ‘worst Chris’ by fans. Pratt, who is gearing up for the release of the third Jurassic franchise instalment, Jurassic World Dominion, once had a novel solution to women being looked at as s*x objects.
Jurassic World Dominion will be hitting the theatres on 10 June. It is the third part of the superhit film series and will see the return of a few Jurassic Park stars, including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. It is predicted that the movie may surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ US box office opening.
Coming back to Chris Pratt’s idea of reducing the objectification of women, the actor once spoke about the issue and put forth a “solution.” Back in 2015, the Parks and Recreation actor appeared in an interview with Radio 4’s Front Row. “I think it’s appalling that for a long time only women were objectified,” Pratt said.
“But I think if we really want to advocate for equality, it’s important to even things out,” Chris Pratt added. While women face sexism on a daily basis, especially in the filmmaking industry, the actor thought it easier to increase the objectification of men than to reduce women’s image of s*x objects. “Not objectify women less, but objectify men just as often as we objectify women,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said.
“There are a lot of women who got careers out of it, and I’m using it to my advantage. And at the end of the day, our bodies are objects,” Chris continued. Meanwhile, after Jurassic World Dominion, the actor will be seen as Star-Lord in Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
After that, Chris Pratt’s Marvel hero will appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In 2023, Pratt will star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s a busy time for him!
