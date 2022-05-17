BTS is a global sensation at this point and anything involving them seems to take social media by storm. The boys keep their involvement in anything outside of their work, minimum, but this doesn’t stop others from using their name for either publicity or simply out of respect. In a recent turn of events, BTS ARMY was utterly engaged with the makers of the K-Drama Tomorrow as they used V and Jungkook’s reference in a registry of the dead.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been in the news for winning multiple titles at Billboard Music Awards 2022. ARMYs were elated at their achievement and were quick to flood social media platforms with congratulatory messages making the band trend across borders. The boys have also been in the news for their frequent interactions with the fans through Instagram. JK and V are the most interactive members and the rest of them have mostly kept it lowkey, sharing behind the scenes clicks and concert snaps.

In the most recent development, BTS V and Jungkook were trending yet again on social media and it had a lot to do with a new drama named Tomorrow. The K-Drama speaks about a variety of taboo topics including suicide, amongst others. In one of the scenes, a character is seen working on a registry of dead and guess what, it had Kim Tae Hyung (which is V’s real name), mentioned on it. Fans also noticed that the birth date mentioned right next to his name is also the same as V’s, only the year had been tweaked.

On the other hand, a few BTS fans also noticed that Jungkook’s name and birth date was also mentioned in the list and it was far from amusing according to them. Some fans even specified how some dramas have mentioned them in the past but to have their name in the list of dead is no small deal. Here are a few reactions.

praying for bts’ safety as always. and bts are protected so karma will definitely be coming back tenfold — mon⁷ 6.10 (@knjgIoss) May 16, 2022

Knets react to MBC drama ' Tomorrow ' writing BTS' members' birthdays and real names in list of homicide deaths https://t.co/P83ppcuaeK pic.twitter.com/KlhHBmxlBZ — pannchoa (@pannchoa) May 16, 2022

MBC and the staff involved with the drama “Tomorrow” need to give a statement as to why Taehyung’s and Jungkook’s full names along with their real birth dates were written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE(m$rd$r) DE8THS. Unprofessional & disgusting for them to clear this scene. pic.twitter.com/zpGXbxkWOn — Mu⁷ (@130613fate) May 16, 2022

