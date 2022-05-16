BTS (the Bangtan Boys) RM, Jin, JungKook, V, Jimin, Suga, and J-Hope have now once again broken all the records and bagged three Billboards Music Awards this year, and fans can’t help but go bonkers on it!

For the unversed, the famous Billboards Awards took place today and apart from the septet, singers like Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Drake, and Ed Sheeran also bagged some awards.

Coming back to the boys, BTS ARMYs have now gone completely bonkers after the news of the boys winning three Billboard Music Awards made it to the headlines. It is to be noted that the RM led K-pop group has been bagging these awards for six-year in a row. This time they have won awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song.

With this marvellous win at the Billboard Music Awards, BTS now surpassed Beyonce led group Destiny’s Child, who owns 11 awards. This record held by Destiny’s Child was beaten after 17 long years, and now the septet owns 12 awards from the prestigious event. This joyous news has made the ARMY take over Twitter and other social media platforms and flood it with congratulatory posts and notes for the 7 boys.

Take a look at the tweets below:

"Nobody wants a paper award with no validation" and now here we are. BTS PAVED THE WAY

BTS HISTORY MAKERS#AndNothingForKpop pic.twitter.com/pUAyZLl427 — Kimina⁷ | 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐅 ⁶¹⁰ (@That22ndLetter) May 15, 2022

I’m so proud of Them 🥹🫶 BTS PAVED THE WAY

BTS HISTORY MAKERS

BTS BTS BTS

pic.twitter.com/v37wWsTPuR — Hobinkook⁷ 🤍 PROOF 22.06.10 (@hobinkook) May 15, 2022

BTS be sweeping awards no matter whether they attend or not ❤️‍🔥 LEGENDS BEHAVIOR @BTS_twt 💜 BTS HISTORY MAKERS

BTS PAVED THE WAY

BTS BTS BTSpic.twitter.com/Mx1qlxXN1v — 나야 ⁷ – PROOF 10.06.2022 🧈 ᴾᵀᴰ (@naryaselh) May 15, 2022

BTS @BTS_twt becomes The Most Awarded Group in History at the Billboard Music Awards. They are now the FIRST Group ever to possess 12 wins at the #BBMAs!! BTS HISTORY MAKERS pic.twitter.com/xMxgyAxvWT — Rize (@rize0t7addict) May 15, 2022

bts when they see which songs won pic.twitter.com/VZf8mYZhGU — glow♡✘ (@gloworldd) May 15, 2022

BTS is now the most awarded group in #BBMAs history (12 wins)!

And the best is #YetToCome! pic.twitter.com/2qnXfEtvF0 — نينا (@elleaimebangtan) May 16, 2022

bts winning awards while they fast asleep — mon⁷ 6.10 (@knjgIoss) May 15, 2022

Well, for sure the BTS boys have made up for missing the Grammys with this historical win at the BBMA. On the professional front, after enjoying a nice break RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, JungKook, V, and J-Hope are all set to return back to their ARMYs, on June 10, 2022, with their anthology album, Proof. The album will have three new tracks.

What are your thoughts on BTS winning three Billboard Music Awards, let us know your thoughts in the comments below?

