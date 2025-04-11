Drake has flipped the script just at the right time. Just when critics thought the storm surrounding him might slow his momentum, his latest single, Nokia, punched through the noise, snatching the top spot on Apple’s Music Global Chart and bumping Kendrick Lamar off center stage, per Collider.

The track, released on Valentine’s Day alongside his collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, is anything but a love letter to his rap rival. Instead, it’s a pulsating throwback with an 80s R&B flair and club-ready tempo, crafted more for late-night vibes than lyrical warfare.

Drake’s Party Anthem Over Punchlines

Ironically, Drake’s track now turning heads and topping charts carries no direct shot at Kendrick, despite the ongoing feud that’s fueled headlines and fan theories alike. Instead, the Canadian seems to be stepping away from the diss track arena, at least momentarily, with a line that dismisses rap beef in favor of turning up the volume and keeping the party going.

Still, the impact is undeniable as fans flood social media with reactions, many speculating this chart-topping hit may be a power move in disguise, signaling resilience after months of backlash and a very public legal scuffle.

A Legal Battle Still Brews

The legal storm sparked by Kendrick’s Grammy-sweeping single Not Like Us reached its boiling point when Drake’s legal team accused the song of crossing into defamation territory. The dispute turned courtroom-centric, with Drake suing Universal Music Group for backing what he claimed were harmful and dangerous lyrics. And while the case is still unfolding, Drake recently scored a minor but meaningful win by forcing UMG to disclose internal documents, including executive salaries and details of Kendrick’s record deal.

The tension between these two heavyweights isn’t new, but 2024 lit a fresh fuse. Kendrick’s anthem earned him a Grammy haul and a Super Bowl halftime spotlight, elevating his dominance. Now, as his new collab with SZA, Luther, rides high on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s clear the rivalry is far from over.

But Nokia is climbing fast—it’s already at #3 on Billboard—and the narrative is shifting. The track’s upbeat defiance suggests Drake is playing the long game, choosing hits over hits back. Whether this strategy pays off in the feud or the courtroom remains to be seen.

