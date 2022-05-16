Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial at Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia will resume today. There have been several spine-chilling revelations from both sides and amid the same, an old interview of Johnny on media and fans’ obsession is going viral on the internet. Not just that, fans also slammed Amber in the comments section under the video. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Amid the trial, the popularity of the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has only been increasing with every passing day. His fans on social media are continuously pouring in so much love and support for him from across the globe in the form of videos, tributes and whatnot.

Now, Entertainment Tonight shared an interview of Johnny Depp from 1993 where he spoke about the media and fans’ obsession and told the publication, “How the media thing gets sort of stretched out into this really absurd, surreal kind of a thing, you know, you’re an actor, you’re trying to do your job and then suddenly you reach a certain level in your career, this sort of wheel starts spinning about your past and your future and your present and suddenly this thing starts happening…”

Johnny Depp continued and added, “It’s not about the work anymore, it’s not about films, sort of society of ambulance chasers who are fascinated with your personal life and to me that’s really frightening.”

When asked by the interviewer, what does he do to prevent that, the actor quipped and said, “Lay low. Just kind of lay low. I don’t do well at functions or at Hollywood party scenes. I just kind of stasy home you know or wander for bit.”

Take a look at the interview excerpt here:

Reacting to the interview, a user on Instagram commented, “Adorable @amberheard is just trying rip him off 👏she need 2 get cancelled” Another user commented, “Its really sad that Amber couldn’t appreciate and nurture the marriage and all the focus had to be on her selfish immature being. She has never had to sacrifice anything. She is very spoiled. I don’t believe a word she says..way too much drama! She does not know hardship as everything has always come too easy due to her superficial good looks.” A third user commented, “That’s the key lay low unless your married to an insane crazy needs psychiatric help.”

What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp’s old interview going viral on social media? Tell us in the space below.

