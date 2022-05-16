Nicki Minaj – born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, is well known across the globe for her chart-busting tracks from albums like Pink Friday (2010), Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (2012), The Pinkprint (2014) and Queen (2018) and more. The Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter is totally chill and wears her heart on her sleeve. How do we know? Well, just look at her and check out her many interviews.

Today, when we talk about Nicki, we take you back to 2013 when she spoke to a talk show host about almost getting arrested while in Dubai. Wondering what was it she did that could have led to her being behind bars? Well, scroll below to read about it and also watch a clip of the singer talking about it.

In a 2013 conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Nicki Minaj got candid about one of her then-recent trips to the Gulf country and why her team thought she would be spending time in jail. Recalling the incident, the singer said, “I went to Dubai. I almost got in so much trouble because the guys in Dubai are so cute. It’s not even funny.”

Nicki Minaj continued, “One of the rules [is] you can’t hug a man if you’re not married to the man. And so when we were leaving, there was this one guy that was so freaking cute, I was like, ‘Bye!’ because I just wanted to have this one last moment to…savor the moment with him…” The ‘Bang Bang’ co-singer continued, “Literally, I didn’t know he was a cop. They don’t have a police [uniform]. It was like a private airport. They were just dressed in their regular garments.”

She further added, “I went to give him a hug, and it was literally, I almost felt like time stopped in Dubai. I felt like everything froze. Every single person turned around in slow motion like, ‘Nooo!’” Adding that her entire entourage was nervous, Nicki continued, “Everyone in my team thought I was going to be put in jail. It was the scariest thing. He kinda put his arms up a little bit and cracked a nervous smile, and I was just like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry!’ and I just left.”

Check out the video of Nicki Minaj talking about the incident here:

