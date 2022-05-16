Johnny Depp once shared a peck on Benedict Cumberbatch, who is imitating an otter. It’s not as crazy as it sounds. Recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star appeared for the second time as the host of Saturday Night Live. His sketch took reference from the ongoing defamation case between Deep and Amber Heard.

Advertisement

For the unversed, JD slammed a defamation case against Amber after she accused him of physical abuse in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. The high-profile case has caught the attention of people across the globe. Meanwhile, during his SNL skit Cumberbatch also took a jab at Will Smith.

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch has worked with Johnny Depp before. They both appeared in the 2015 movie ‘Black Mass.’ During the promotion of the film, the two stars appeared on The Graham Norton Show. The host, Graham Norton, talked about a famous meme about the similarities between otters and the Sherlock actor. He showed a series of memes comparing the two.

Amidst that, Johnny Depp, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Graham Norton also recreated a photo of three otters. But what stole the limelight was the smooch that JD gave Benedict on his cheek. It was adorable and funny at the same time, and definitely meme-worthy! To be honest, even we agree that the Doctor Strange star resembles an otter.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, while Depp is busy with his defamation trial against Amber, Cumberbatch is making noise over his latest release, MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Released on 6 May, the film had the highest opening numbers, breaking The Batman’s record.

Benedict Cumberbatch will be returning for a third Doctor Strange movie though no information about it is revealed yet. As for Johnny Depp, his future will be decided by the court’s verdict. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Just Married! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Legally Tie The Knot Before Their Big Fat Italian Wedding

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube