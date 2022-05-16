Angelina Jolie is the OG queen when it comes to the red carpet. Her fashion and makeup game has always been goals for her fans across the globe. But this one time, she was massively trolled for her makeup disaster and had white patches on her face and neck. It was the premiere of HBO drama The Normal Heart where she walked the red carpet along with ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2014. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The premiere took place at Ziegfeld Theater on Monday (May 12, 2014) in New York City and Jolie wore a black strapless Saint Laurent dress. Now, the actress is usually known for her flawless skin and makeup but due to a mishap, was trolled for the same. Well, we have all been there and makeup is all about learning from your mistakes and doing better next time.

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Normal Heart’ alongside ex-husband Brad Pitt. She looked eternally graceful as ever except the translucent powder on her face was visible way too much.

Usually, makeup artists around the world use setting powder on the face to give a perfect and long lasting base. It makes your face look flawless in terms of complexion and the makeup base. Angelina Jolie’s makeup artist apparently used too much of a white translucent powder which when clicked under flash lights can reflect major patches on the face.

Take a look at her picture here:

Well, the Salt actress isn’t the first celebrity to undergo a makeup mishap, Nicole Kidman and Eva Longaria have also been through the same.

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie going through a makeup disaster at the red carpet? Tell us in the space below.

