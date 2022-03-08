Hollywood star Nicole Kidman may be nominated for her fifth Oscar for her work in ‘Being the Ricardos’, but she wasn’t at the annual nominees luncheon.

Variety revealed that Kidman is at home under doctors’ orders, recovering from a torn hamstring.

She was filming the upcoming Amazon series ‘Expats’ in Los Angeles when the pre-existing injury flared up.

The show is continuing to shoot this week but will temporarily pause while producers figure out when they can resume and if they need to shoot around Kidman until her return, according to an Amazon representative.

‘Expats’, based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s best selling 2016 novel ‘The Expatriates’ and directed by Lulu Wang, focuses on a group of three expatriate women living in Hong Kong. It is produced by Kidman’s Blossom Films.

‘Expats’ also stars Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr, Jack Huston as David Starr, Brian Tee as Clarke and Ji-young Yoo as Mercy. The series is executive produced by Wang, Kidman, Daniele Melia, Theresa Park, Per Saari, Stan Wlodkowski and Alice Bell.

Kidman’s injury flare-up comes as the Oscar-winning actress is in the thick of awards season with a number of upcoming projects, including Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman’, set for release in April, and the ‘Aquaman’ sequel in December. In addition to an Oscar nom, Kidman’s turn as Lucille Ball also garnered her a SAG nomination and a Golden Globe win.

Nicole Kidman, who has landed a Best Actress nomination for playing yesteryear’s comedy queen Lucille Ball in ‘Being The Ricardos’, responded to her fifth nomination by saying the excitement to find her name on the coveted list has grown over the years for her.

“It’s a thousand times more [exciting],” she said. “I don’t know if that’s age or having a 13-year-old and a 11-year-old who understand a little bit what it is. My husband, who is so much a part of all this, and having a family to celebrate with, it’s extraordinary. I find as I get older, everything gets more intense.”

Kidman‘s fellow contender in the Best Actress category, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ actress Jessica Chastain is still processing the news.

“I’m still in shock,” she said. “I don’t know if there’s any difference between being nominated for a film I produced. It’s been 10 years. The last time I was nominated was for ‘Zero Dark Thirty’, and that’s actually the time I got the rights to this story. So, it really feels so full circle.”

