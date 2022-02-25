Tom Cruise once sued a p*rn star who claimed to have an affair with the Hollywood hunk which resulted in Cruise’s divorce with Nicole Kidman after being married for eleven years. Tom, who is busy with Mission Impossible 7, which will be coming out in 2023, and the eighth part, which will hit the theatres in 2024, has had his fair share of drama following him, and then some more.

Recently, the Top Gun‘s actor’s ex-manager revealed shocking details about his terrible temper. She shared an incident involving Cruise throwing a photo album at his now ex-manager, which hit her hard on her face.

While talking about Tom Cruise, there was a time when he was involved in a lawsuit that sounds like some saucy drama. Back in 2006, it was reported by ABC News that Cruise filed a $100 million defamation suit against p*rn star Chad Slater, who goes by the stage name Kyle Bradford. It was said that the decision came after Slater allegedly claimed that he had a love affair with the actor that resulted in the breakup of his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

“While Cruise thoroughly respects others’ rights to follow their own sexual preference, he is not a homosexual and had no relationship of any kind with Kyle Bradford and does not even know him,” the lawsuit filed by Tom Cruise against the p*rn star read. Once before, the actor and Nicole Kidman had sued a British tabloid for calling their marriage a “sham.”

Cruise earned a legal victory, and even though he filed a lawsuit of $100 million, the actor received $10 million. It was also reported that Tom allegedly donated the money he got from the lawsuit to a charity.

It’s been years since then, and Tom Cruise has definitely moved on from this. After his divorce from Nicole Kidman, Cruise married Katie Holmes in 2006, but even the duo split in 2012.

