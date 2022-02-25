Kendall Jenner is one of the most-celebrated supermodels ever, who rose to fame through her family reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She is known to be the least controversial member of the family, keeping most of the drama away from the public eye. In a recent photoshoot for a magazine, Kendall has gone completely n*de flaunting her fit body in style.

For the unversed, Kendall reportedly bagged her first ever modelling gig in the year 2009, when she was just 13. Most of her looks are iconic and go viral on the internet within just minutes of their debut. She also enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, making her one of the most popular celebrities of her generation.

In a recent set of pictures posted by Kendall Jenner, she can be seen posing for the magazine i-D in different attires. She opted for a cow-girl style bikini in the first picture which was paired with snakeskin thigh-high boots. In this click, she could be seen sitting on a diving board while holding her bikini bottoms up.

In the next set of photographs, Kendall Jenner is seen wearing a miniskirt with ripped edges. A simple oversized blazer has been added to the look which was topped up with black boots. Her cl*avage and flat tummy clearly grabbed attention in this one.

The next picture, however, is the one that has been taking the internet by storm. In this photograph, Kendall Jenner can be seen shedding it all while posing against a plain dark background. She can be seen staring into the camera while lying on the floor, holding her head up with the right arm. The photographs, clicked by Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Carlos Nazario, are being highly appreciated but its artistic effects.

According to a report by ET Canada, Kendall Jenner also gave out details about her panic attacks and depression in the same conversation with i-D. Speaking about how she maintains a diary to jot her personal stuff down, Kendall said, “Yeah, it’s like an old-fashioned diary. It has a lock on it and I hide it, I lock it away: mine is so, so secretive. I’m like, “No one can ever get this.”

Kendall Jenner further explained how often these attacks happen and said, “I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, “Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget.”

