Even Billie Eilish couldn’t stop gushing over Daniel Craig and his mesmerizing blue eyes. Eilish has been making the news after being nominated for Oscars 2022 for her James Bond theme song ‘No Time to Die,’ for the movie with the same name. It was Craig’s last venture as the 007, who started playing the character from 2006’s Casino Royale.

Billie has been busy with the Happier Than Ever tour. It was recently reported that Eilish stopped another one of the concerts, first in Atlanta and now in New York City, to help a fan from the huge crowd to ensure their safety.

Amidst touring the US for her concert, Billie Eilish appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she discussed several things, including making the No Time to Die’s theme song. While being asked if she was nervous to meet Daniel Craig, Eilish responded promptly, “Yeah. He’s James Bond! He’s a DILF.”

Seth Meyers was in full agreement with Billie Eilish’s description of Daniel Craig. The Bad Guy singer then went on to praise the Knives Out actor’s eyes “You should be! Those eyes?” Eilish said while replying to Meyers. “You would literally, you would not believe them. They look crazy. When I met him I was like ‘Whoa. It feels like they are here [points towards her face] on him,” she added.

The singer is the youngest artist in history to record a theme for the 007 franchise. As per some reports, Daniel also had the power to veto the song if he didn’t like it. It was also revealed that at first, he didn’t like Eilish‘s song for the movie but eventually we found it nice, and it ended up being used for the movie.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish will be traveling to many more cities in the US before she takes her Happier Than Ever tour worldwide. As for Daniel Craig, he is busy with his Knives Out 2 while the search for the next James Bond goes on.

