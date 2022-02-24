Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo who plays the role of Dustin Henderson, recalls how he used to get rejected at auditions due to his health condition. The Netflix original series revolves around a group of friends witnessing extraordinary things happening around them, including some supernatural forces and government exploits.

The show became a hit instantly, and a demand for more seasons came on quickly. The fourth season will be premiering this year and will be split into two parts. The first one will be out in May and the second part in July. It was also announced that the sci-fi horror drama is renewed for its fifth, which is going to be its last.

Recently, Gaten Matarazzo appeared on the Inside of You by Michael Rosenbaum podcast, where he spoke about the history of Stranger Things and some on-set shenanigans. He also opened up about his cleidocranial dysplasia while recalling how that stopped him from getting roles.

“I was auditioning for a bunch of stuff, a lot of commercials, a lot of theater, not a lot of TV and movie stuff, though, it wasn’t what I was going for, I didn’t have the look for it. I still had a lot of problems with my teeth, had a lisp, it was an awkward stage for me at the time, and TV and film was not about…” Gaten Matarazzo said. “I didn’t run away from it, I went head first,” the Stranger Things actor added.

“Before I had grown up, they didn’t know how severely my condition was going to affect me. I remember casting directors would constantly tell me like, ‘Oh kid we love you, but yeah, just get those teeth in.’ I always heard, ‘Get those teeth in,’ I’d explain the condition, and then they tell me, ‘Well you’re not gonna have much luck in this industry then,'” Gaten added.

Gaten Matarazzo further added that he didn’t share this with anyone until a year later. Gaten’s character Dustin is one of the most-liked characters in Stranger Things, and no one could have played it better than Gaten himself.

