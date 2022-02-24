Bruce Wayne fans, if you need to call the Dark Knight, then Google has got your back by introducing an interactive bat signal. As we reach closer to the release date of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Warner Bros. is finding creative ways to promote the Matt Reeves directorial.

Just recently, a new life-size statue of Rob’s Caped Crusader was installed in the streets of Thailand by WB as a part of their marketing gimmick. Their official Twitter account shared a few photos of the statue with the movie posts under it. It was also said that the statue spins around.

Now, Warner Bros has taken a step further and has created an interactive bat-signal on Google. The Batman fans can find it by typing the “Bruce Wayne,” “Gotham City,” or “Bat-Signal,” on the search engine. An icon will appear on the right side of the screen, and by clicking on it, you can see the Dar Knight answering your call by swinging across the screen.

It’s a fun way to keep the fans busy as they wait for one of the most anticipated DC projects. The Robert Pattinson starrer will be hitting the screens on 4th March. The Batman is said to be more of a detective story than a superhero film, focusing on the early years of the vigilante. Other than the Twilight actor, it will see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and more.

Recently, it was reported that Colin Farell’s Penguin wasn’t allowed to smoke and that the actor fought to make that happen. The decision came after Warner Bros chose not to show smoking in superhero films, even though other iterations of the supervillain are famously seen smoking from a cigarette holder.

From all the crazy, out-of-the-box marketing gimmicks and the box office predictions, a lot is expected from The Batman. It will mark Robert Pattinson’s DC debut, and who knows, there can be a sequel to it.

