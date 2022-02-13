With just a couple of weeks until Robert Pattinson-led The Batman releases in theatres the sale of advance tickets went live on Thursday. With fans eagerly awaiting the release of this black crusader film, the delight among them is at an all-time high. In fact, the latest reports state that the excitement is so much that the Matt Reeves directorial is already performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Advertisement

Don’t know what we are saying? Well, as per data released by a box office analyst the upcoming DC superhero film has opened to the second-best pre-release ticket sales of the pandemic era. For those who don’t know, the first spot is currently occupied by Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released last December.

Advertisement

Box office analyst Charlie Jatinder in his recent tweets has revealed that things are looking up for Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. According to the analyst, the pre-sales info of The Batman suggests it may have an opening weekend haul of around $110-140 million. Read on to know all about it.

Jatinder took to social media and shared this data about Robert Pattinson-led The Batman. He tweeted, “#TheBatman has 2nd best presales start post-CoVID. Per limited data, has sold more than double the tix #Eternals did in same time span. Will get more clarity as more data comes in. Expecting $110-140M opening for now, let’s see how things go in coming days.”

Giving an insight into the ticket pre-sale of The Batman, Charlie Jatinder in his following tweet revealed, “With more data coming in, #TheBatman sold roughly $8M in pre-sales as of y’day. This isn’t exactly 24 hours as a large chunk of this is from early access screenings, on sale for around 3 days. 2nd biggest start for a solo superhero movie behind #SpiderManNoWayHome.

With more data coming in, #TheBatman sold roughly $8M in pre-sales as of y'day. This isn't exactly 24 hours as a large chunk of this is from early access screenings, on sale for around 3 days. 2nd biggest start for a solo superhero movie behind #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/dWMDQFhFf8 — charlie Jatinder (@meJat32) February 12, 2022

Matt Reeves’ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. The film is scheduled to premiere in New York City on March 1, 2022, and will be theatrically released on March 4.

Stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Faces Wardrobe Malfunction As Her Bikini Top Drops, Flashing Assets During A Sensuous Photoshoot For KKW

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube