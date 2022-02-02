The 26th Marvel flick Eternals has finished its run in the North American theatres and has been distinguished as the second-lowest grossing film of the MCU. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the movie follows the story of a race of immortal beings sent to Earth with a mission of fighting off all the Deviants.

The movie is quite different from the other Marvel movies, which can also be one of the reasons why it didn’t do well at the box office. But the fans kept talking about the film, especially after its end-credits cameo of Harry Styles as Eros.

However, at the end of it all, Eternals became the first Marvel movie to be termed ‘Rotten’ on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, according to WeGotThisCovered, the intergalactic epic is leaving the theatres in North America with the MCU’s 2nd lowest-domestic haul, making only $164.87 million. It is followed by the 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which made around $134 million.

Another reason, other than it’s a different take on a superhero film, behind its low numbers is the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the next MCU film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, did extremely well, the stakes are different for both the flicks. Eternals made $129.96 million internationally, which means that it only collected around $264 million entirely.

Along with the cameo of Harry Styles, the Chloé Zhao directorial also left us with a small cliffhanger involving Kit Harington, who plays the role of Dane Whitman and is expected to appear as Blade in the sequel. However, the second part hasn’t been confirmed yet and keeping in mind the first one’s box office performance and reception, it seems like the studios are in no rush to make the decision.

Other than Kit and Harry, Eternals debuted several actors in the MCU, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, and Kumail Nanjiani. Gemma Chan, MA Dong-seok, and Barry Keoghan were also a part of the film.

