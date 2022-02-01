Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild: Here Are 5 Reasons To Watch Out This Disney Film

This weekend, Simon Pegg is back as the infamous but much-loved Buck in Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild, an all-new movie that features Buck, possum brothers Crash and Eddie and a few new friends as they go on a prehistoric mission to save the lost world from dinosaur domination. Continuing the hilarious escapades of the beloved sub-zero heroes, the sixth instalment of the highly-followed movie franchise for over 2 decades embarks on the adventurous journey of the one-eyed, dinosaur-hunting weasel, Buck Wild. Directed by John C Donkin, the movie also features Utkarsh Ambudkar, Justina Machado, Vincent Tong, and Aaron Harris. As the trio wreak mayhem across the world, here is why you should book your coming weekend for Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild, dropping exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 28th January.

Experience fan-favourite Buck Wild’s incredible energy

As the new animated film comes after a six-year gap in the Ice Age franchise, this time it follows Buck, a weasel introduced in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. In Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild, Buck will be the new ringleader who isn’t afraid of throwing himself into a death-defying adventure. As he uses his skills and suave to save possum brothers Crash and Eddie, you will see whole new energy and enthusiasm in Buck’s character and all his adventures will give an intriguing insight into his life.

Return of legendary characters

The new movie will give us a glimpse of characters – both new and old. The franchise boasts of legendary characters like Manny, Sid, and Diego. Their friendship has evolved over the course of the five films we have seen them in, forming bonds that have left lasting impressions on viewers. Buck Wild will see the return of this trio and other characters like the titular Buck, Crash, and Eddie.

A delight for kids and adults alike

People who have watched the original Ice Age in 2002 fell in love with the heartfelt storytelling and lovable characters as children or teenagers. Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild brings to the table something for children and the children within us all.

We get to see Scrat again!

The sabre-toothed squirrel whose quest for an acorn has now spanned all five films, Scrat is arguably the most lovable character in the entire franchise. Consistently the best part of every film, his antics are recognisable almost immediately- he wants an acorn and he’ll do anything to get it!

It’s time to get Wild with The Adventures of Buck Wild only on Disney+ Hotstar.

