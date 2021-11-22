The Bollywood industry is said to be a place where controversies brew up almost every day. From being best friends to foe, things can heat up pretty quickly in the B-town. Such a similar incident or let’s say a drama-filled controversy took place back in 2012, between Shah Rukh Khan and his close friend and B-town’s top director Farah Khan and her husband Shirish Kunder!

Read on ahead to know what had taken place back in the year 2012 between King Khan and the director’s husband!

So, it was the year 2012, when Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had arranged a party for his B-town friends at a nightclub in Juhu. Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder was also present at the party. Later superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined Sanjay’s party around 3:15 am.

During the party, it was said that Shah Rukh Khan was interacting with his B-town pals. However, things weren’t very well between SRK and Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder as he had taken a nasty dig at the superstar’s movie Ra.One by calling it a ‘firework fizzle’ on Twitter.

During the party, SRK avoided talking to Shirish the whole time. However, later when Sanjay Dutt took SRK to meet his close friend outside the party, it is said that Farah’s husband followed them.

A close witness of the whole scenario had told TOI that, “Khan refused to acknowledge Kunder at the party. Even when Dutt escorted SRK outside the venue to introduce him to a close friend, Kunder unabashedly followed them. Kunder placed himself right behind SRK and murmured something into his ear.”

It is said that after hearing what Shirish mumbled in SRK’s ears, it made the superstar lose all his calm completely and that’s when he caught Kunder by his collar and slapped him right across the face.

This incident later leads to a fallout between Shah Rukh and Farah Khan. Farah later issued a statement on the incident to the media through a text. The text read, “Shah Rukh has always told me that physical abuse is the worst way to sort out a problem. It means the attacker has either a personal or professional crisis going on. It saddens me to see him doing the same.”

However, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder had not filed any complaint against Shah Rukh Khan. The trio later mended all their misunderstandings and reunited once again!

