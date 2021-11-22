November 22, 1991, 30 years ago today, marked the entry of Ajay Devgn. From Phool Aur Kaante to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor has more than 100 movies, two National Awards and several milestones.

He made his debut as a director with U Me Aur Hum. He started his production house Ajay Devgn Ffilms in 2000 and produced successful films like Son Of Sardar, All The Best, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, amongst others.

Ajay Devgn also started his VFX division NYVFXwala which spearheaded films like Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, Shivaay, Dangal, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Sooryavanshi enriching the visual experience for audiences. He further enhanced his entrepreneurial portfolio by opening his chain of cinema halls, NY Cinemas across North India. The actor has also persevered to give back to society via his NY Foundation, his social work arm.

Ajay Devgn now has a dynamic lineup of films like Mayday (actor, director & producer), Maidaan (actor), Thank God (actor) and many more. To explore his curiosity in the OTT space, he is even making his digital debut with the Indian adaptation of mega series Luther, titled Rudra-The Edge of Darkness.

We wish him luck on his journey ahead.

