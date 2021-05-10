The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be creating more trouble than the one that hit us last year. One of the upcoming Bollywood films suffering because of this is the Indra Kumar directed Thank God. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the film has been in the making for over two years now and had its mahurat shot in January this year.

While the team was all set to begin filming in mid-April, the restriction put in place when the second coronavirus wave hit has spoiled the plans. As per a recent report, the makers have suffered losses close to Rs 2 crore because of it and below is all the details we have on the same.

A source close to the production of Thank God informed Bollywood Hungama, “A gigantic set for the film was already made in Film City. A bit of it was also being readied by the side as the team worked on beginning shoot for the first schedule. But when the new restrictions were put forward by the Maharashtra Government in April, the makers already predicted it would last longer than what it was initially planned for.”

Adding the further, the insider revealed that the makers of Thank God suffered approximately Rs 2 crore in losses. The source said, “The choice was clear: either they had to wait it out till they could shoot and pay rent for the set per day OR dismantle it and lose around approx. Rs. 2 crores. They chose the latter because given the situation, had they not brought down the set, the loss would have been many times higher.”

Directed by Indra Kumar, Thank God is a T-Series Films & Maruti International production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

