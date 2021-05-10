Who doesn’t remember Raj and DK’s 2013 zombie apocalypse action comedy film Go Goa Gone? Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and others, the film that turns 8 today, raked in a moolah at the box office and is even considered a film to be seen by all at least once

Advertisement

Today, as we celebrate the film produced by Saif, we talk about the time he edited a crucial scene of Kunal from the film. In fact, this cut hurt the latter, and he called his brother-in-law to vent out his anger. Read on to know what Khan had to say about it.

Advertisement

In this throwback interview with MidDay, Saif Ali Khan was asked whether he had EVER cut an actor’s role from any of the films he has produced. Replying to this, Saif revealed that he had edited a scene from Go Goa Gone that primarily featured Kunal Kemmu. Ouch!

Talking about it further, Saif Ali Khan said that while Go Goa Gone was on the edit table, he found the second half “really long” and hence decided to make the cut. The actor added that the chop was made to curtail the film’s length and make it a little tighter.

Talking about what happened when Kunal Kemmu got to know about it, Saif Ali Khan said, “He (Kunal) called me and he said, ‘how can you do this?’” He added that Kunal was not happy with the removal of his scene. The producer-actor said that he tried making Kunal understand his point; he said, “Oh come on, it’s for the good of the movie.”

Saif Ali Khan later added that he regretted his move. He said, “I feel really bad.” Apologizing to him on camera, Saif said, “Sorry Kunal, shouldn’t have done it.” We wish we can find this cut scene clip somewhere on the internet and enjoy yet another few minutes/seconds of the gem called Go Goa Gone.

As per reports, a sequel has been in the making for a while now, but the pandemic has thrown a spanner in it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Satyajit Ray’s Charulata To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Chokher Bali: Remembering Rabindranath Tagore & His Eternal Influence On Indian Cinema

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube