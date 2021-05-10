The crossovers between Bollywood and Hollywood are always delightful to watch. On top of that, the stars from the West visiting India and forming bonds with Indian actors have also been observed over the years. One such bond is that of Will Smith and Akshay Kumar. For the unversed, the Pursuit Of Happiness star had even once said that he should move in with Khiladi Kumar.

It was back in 2017, Will Smith was on the promotional tour for his project Bright that had created an international buzz. When he stopped by in India to interact with the press he had amazing things to say about the country. But what he missed the most was meeting his pal from India, Akshay Kumar. The actor could not meet Kumar due to his work commitments and below is what he had to say.

Will Smith has been to India over 4 times. The actor in 2016 flew down to the country and partied with Akshay Kumar in his Mumbai home. The pictures had even gone crazy viral back then. During his 2017 trip, Will said he thinks he should move in with Akshay. He called the food at his place the best he ever had.

As per Filmfare, Will Smith said, “Yeah, this is my third time to Mumbai and my fourth time in India. I should just move in with Akshay [Kumar]. I was just talking about that. We had dinner at his place last time I was here, and it was literally the best food I’ve ever had. It just didn’t feel right to call him and ask him to send food because I’m not gonna be able to stop by. One thing I love about India is the food at Akshay’s, that’s the absolute best.” He added, “Last year, Akshay had a party and it was the best food that I have ever in my life. It was a little bit of everything. My favourite is chicken tikka masala.”

We are looking forward to the moment these meet again next already!

