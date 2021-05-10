All we know right now is that the Marvel Gods have literally packed one big surprise for us in their phase 4, which spans from now till the end of 2023. One of the films to release in the last leg of Phase 4 will be James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3. While the excitement around the film refuses to decrease, the filmmaker is already talking about Volume 4.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy are one of the most veteran families of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And phase 4 has made sure that it brings in front some of the most iconic veterans of the universe. A quick nod to Fantastic Four. Now James Gunn has decided to talk about the possibility of volume 4, and it isn’t wholly positive, to be honest. But, he also says, “never say never,” so we are hooking our hopes to those three words. Below is all you need to know about this update.

Precisely the moment was when Dave Batista aka Drax from Guardians Of The Galaxy, was talking to his director on Twitter. And James Gunn at a point even said there could be no other Drax but Dave. Amid this, a fan took a chance and quizzed the filmmaker about volume 4 of the franchise. The fan turned out to be lucky as James decided to give him a reply.

The fan wrote, “Would you do a fourth Guardians movie if you got a chance?” Gunn responded by saying, “Me? Never say never but I see Vol 3 as the end of the Guardians’ story I started telling back with Vol. 1.” Well, that reply broke many hearts.

Meanwhile talking about Dave Batista and Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn’s chat, Dave wrote, “Drax isn’t going anywhere. He just won’t be played by this dude! by the time G3 comes out I’ll be 54 yrs old for gods sake! im expecting everything to start sagging any second now.”

To which James Gunn replied, “There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the MCU’s Drax the Destroyer and, as far as I’m concerned, could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices!”

