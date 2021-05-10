If there is one thing that has given us ultimate happiness amid the testing times it is Angelina Jolie’s first look in the Eternals. The Marvel Gods gave us the first glimpse in a phase 4 video welcoming us back to the movies, and with it came a teaser to Oscar-Winning director Chloé Zhao’s project that also stars Salma Hayek and Game Of Thrones alumni Kit Harington.

There is no doubt that the MCU project is already the talk of the town, and the studio has touted it to be a massive step in phase 4 that has 11 films already confirmed. But while we are all set with these 11 from now till the end of 2023, the studio is still grinding hard to plan the schedule further. This means there is already an Eternals 2 in place. Yes, you read that right. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

As per the reports in We Got This Covered, the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe is not stopping their collaboration with Angelina Jolie and the illustrious cast of Eternals just here. As per the sources, the sequel to the much-awaited flick is already on cards. The source says that the reason behind Marvel not announcing the sequel to Jolie starrer and Avengers 5 is the same.

The source said, “It’s basically the same reason Avengers 5 and Eternals 2 weren’t announced. They were only announcing those films up to 2023 that have verified release dates. There are over 20+ projects on the board. We all know there’s going to be an Avengers 5 and there’s going to be an Eternals 2.”

Starring Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Lia McHugh alongside Angelina Jolie, Chloé Zhao’s Eternals will hit screens by the end of 2021. How excited are you about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

