Turns out Eternals starring the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani has become the talk of the town ever since its first look came out in the phase 4 video where Marvel welcomed us back to the movies. And who won’t be hooked to a sword-wielding Jolie? However, one thing that has been conveniently and neatly kept under the wraps is Kit Harington, aka Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow’s presence in the movie.

Yes, if you are late to the party, alongside the most starry cast ever in a Marvel film (Avengers: Endgame is a phenomenon, and we aren’t comparing anything to it), Kit Harington is also a pivotal part of Eternals. But while fans thought the studio snubbed him by not showing his presence in the teaser, seems like the Marvel gods have quite huge plans for the actor. Below is everything you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

It isn’t a new update that Jon Snow fame Kit Harington is playing Dane Whiteman aka the might Black Knight. It has been 2 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses have been eying the actor to play that part. Turns out Angelina Jolie starrer Eternals was the film his fate was connected with. But if the latest reports in We Got This Covered are to go by, he might get a lot more than just the Chloé Zhao directorial.

The grapevine has that Marvel bosses are planning to give Black Knight his own standalone film in the MCU and make him the hero of it. This means Kit Harington will lead an MCU vehicle. There are no more updates about the film or plot. There is no confirmation on this too. But with Eternals just around the corner, and Marvel trying to make the universe more illustrious and inclusive, this does not look impossible.

Starring Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Lia McHugh alongside Angelina Jolie, Chloé Zhao’s Eternals will hit screens by the end of 2021.

