It is a good day for the House of Harington and Leslie as they finally have an heir. Game Of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed a baby boy. This is their first child together. However, no confirmation has come from both the stars yet.

Advertisement

Harington’s publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth on Tuesday saying Harington and Leslie are “very very happy!” Keep reading further for more details.

Advertisement

According to reports in the First Post, It’s the first child for both the 34-year-old Scottish actor Rose Leslie and the 34-year-old English actor Kit Harington, who married in 2018. The New York Post’s Page Six first reported the news of the birth after publishing a photo of the couple running errands with the baby in London.

Rose Leslie And Kit Harington’s relationship began in 2011 on the set of HBO’s Game of Thrones where they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte he a brother of the Night’s Watch with world-changing secrets in his past, she a part of the rebel wildlings.

The co-stars turned man and wife got married in 2018 and had announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child. The couple’s wedding in 2018 was attended by their co-actors from the TV series including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and Emilia Clarke.

A photo of the couple had also recently surfaced online wherein Kit Harington held tightly onto Rose Leslie’s hand as she cradled their baby boy in a carrier on her chest.

Leslie, known for her role as Ygritte on the HBO fantasy series, spoke about impending parenthood to the portal in October. “I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” the actress gushed.

We just cannot wait for the day when Rose Leslie and Kit Harington would reveal the face and name of their baby.

Must Read: Jaden Smith & Cara Delevingne Share A Valentine Smooch On Streets, Is The Duo Dating?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube