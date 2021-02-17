Valentine’s Day has just passed but news related to love continues to sway us. In the last few months, we saw several new celebrity couples coming out and making it official, and we would love to believe that Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne just did that.

Yes, the duo is all over the internet for lovely moments they shared. As we all know, both are really good friends, thus speculations are in full force that Smith and Cara are taking one step forward towards a romantic relationship. For those living under the rocks, both are in news over a Valentine smooch.

Both Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne were spotted on the streets of West Hollywood on Valentine’s Day. Smith was seen greeting Cara with a bouquet of red roses and a teddy bear. Publicly, on the streets itself, they shared a smooch and hugged each other. Reportedly, both have been romantically involved with each other since acting together in 2017’s The Life In A Year.

See pics:

Cara Delevingne kisses Jaden Smith Cara Delevingne took her friendship with Jaden Smith who gave Cara a huge bouquet consisting of two or three dozen red roses to another level by publicly kissing him in West Hollywood on Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/6E8iPfDYng — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 16, 2021

For the unversed, Cara Delevingne is a good friend of Kendall Jenner, who also happens to be a close friend of Jaden Smith since childhood.

Let’s wait and see if the duo comes out as a couple anytime soon!

Meanwhile, a few months back, Smith and Justin Bieber made headlines as the latter had given a cheeky reaction on Smith’s shirtless selfie. Smith had posted a mirror selfie shirtless on Instagram and most of the fans gushed over the snap. “CTV3 tonight,” The Karate Kid actor had captioned the picture. Justin Bieber, who decided to become a bit cheeky, left a comment on his pal Jaden’s Instagram post that left a number of people confused. The Canadian pop star had left three tongue emojis in the comment section of the post.

