Justin Bieber rose to fame when he was very young. Barely at 16, he recorded his first-ever hit song Baby with Ludacris. Now, the Anyone singer has been a part of many controversies including the time when he spat on the crowd of his fans back in 2013. Read to know the scoop below.

Justin was a teenager back then when the incident took place and the news went crazy viral on the internet in no time.

As reported by TMZ, fans were gathered around his hotel and he came out of the window, spat on his fans and laughed at it. Now, this for obvious reasons didn’t go down well with his fans across the world and they were mad at him for his silly behaviour. Take a look:

Later, the Baby singer posted a video message on his Instagram and wrote, “I wake up this morning to this. Best fans in the world.”

And after the news of him spitting on his fans went viral, a DJ named Addison Ulhaq was performing at the Social Room in Columbus, Ohio and Justin Bieber spat on him too.

That’s not a nice thing to do, Justin!

A lot has changed since then. The Baby singer is now 26-year-old and is married to the love of his life and Victoria’s Secret model, Hailey Baldwin Bieber. He believes in Jesus more than ever and his Instagram feed is proof of the same.

Every now and then, Justin Bieber shares wisdom on Jesus from his personal experience and encourages his fans to believe in god. A while ago, the singer shared a picture on his Instagram that read ‘You Are A Miracle’ with a caption that read, “You have made it through so much! God has brought you through things you thought you would never get through. God will continue to bring you through. Don’t lose hope!! You are SO VALUABLE”.

