Bridgerton that released on Netflix recently has caught the audience’s frenzy who has fallen in love with the grand, opulent world of the British period drama. The highly spoken about the show has become a rage and the announcement that there is a season 2 to the show has made the fans of it go crazy. While that was an exciting update, this morning has come with its new dose of excitement. Season 2 of the drama has found a leading lady and turns out if a crossover with S*x Education. Simone Ashley is all set to star alongside Jonathan Bailey.

Advertisement

The opulent drama Bridgerton has fast become Netflix’s most recent crown jewel. The season/chapter 1 of the show starred Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in the lead and the dynamics in the show won the audience. The makers looking at the success and anticipation for the first season announced the second season with Jonathan Bailey in the lead this time around.

Advertisement

Now as per Variety who has got the best gossip of the day, Simone Ashley who has made a mark with S*x Education, is all set to star in Bridgerton season 2 and will romance Jonathan in the show. The actor will also be seen in an opulent avatar and will blend herself in the period drama. Based on the second book in Julia Quinn’s series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, Bridgerton season 2 will be around the marriage chronicles of the oldest son of the clan, Anthony. Simone Ashley will be playing Kate Sharm, a new entry to the madness. The show will trace Anthony impressing Kate.

Meanwhile, in their season 2 announcement statement to Twitter Bridgerton makers wrote, “Dearest Readers, The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production its the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Bridgerton makers added, “However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Mandalorian: After Gina Carano’s Dismissal, Disney Considering Recasting Cara Dune?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube